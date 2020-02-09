Worldwide waffling





The Narendra Modi government ran down the clock for 16 months before the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, ultimately rejected Magsaysay award winning Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi's request to serve as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's anti-corruption officer, official documents reviewed by HuffPost India reveal. As a consequence, the term of Chaturvedi's central deputation had ended by the time the ACC finally handed down its decision - making it pointless for him to challenge its decision.









Government services minister Stuart Robert has defended the government's handling of its controversial welfare debt recovery system after internal emails revealed the Department of Social Services was told the so-called 'robodebt' scheme was illegal. The emails between senior bureaucrats, released to a Senate inquiry on Thursday, reveal discussions from late November on the day the system was scaled back and show the Australian Taxation Office advised the department the scheme was "unlawful". "[The Department of Social Services] have received legal advice that debts based solely upon DSS own income averaging of ATO annual tax data are not lawful debts ('robo-debts')," read the November 19 email from ATO general counsel Jonathan Todd to ATO commissioner Chris Jordan, marked 'Sensitive: Legal'.









Infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has asked a judge to grant him a "compassionate release" from his 150-year prison sentence, saying he has terminal kidney failure and barely 18-months to live. In 2009, the financier was sent to jail after pleading guilty to more than 10 federal charges relating to a Ponzi scheme involving hundreds of his clients. But lawyers for the New York-born financial adviser have filed court papers to say the 81-year-old has end-stage kidney disease and other "chronic, serious medical conditions". Including hypertension and cardiovascular disease.









"We are a colony. That's how we are treated." In 22 years on this island, Gordon Thomson, president of Christmas Island shire and head of the island's workers' union, has fought and lost too many battles with the commonwealth of Australia for diplomatic niceties. "The commonwealth is all-powerful on this island, and they are exerting all of their authority to run this operation," he says of the latest incarnation of the island's immigration detention centre, as a quarantine station for Australians evacuated from the global centre of the coronavirus, Wuhan in China. "The whole world is looking at Australia and seeing again that people are being incarcerated on Christmas Island. It's a hysterical response, and it's going to be ruinous to our tourist industry."



