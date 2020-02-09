Workshop for journalists held in Kishoreganj

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Mohammad Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed attended a training workshop for journalists in Koshoreganj on Thursday. -AA



Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Mohammad Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed said that, there is training system for almost everyone in the country but there is no training for journalists. As a result, training will be provided for all journalists within the next 2030.







Bangladesh Press Council arranged a training workshop for Print and Electronic media in Kishoreganj district on Thursday. The workshop was inaugurated by Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Mohammad Momotaz Uddin Ahamed. The workshop was held on Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room.







Deputy Commissioner Md. Sarowar Morshed Chowhdury presided over the function. Rejwan Ahammed Toufic MP was attended as chief guest. Bangladesh Pres Council Secretary Md. Shah Alam and Police Super Md. Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) were attended as special guest. At least 42 journalists attended in this workshop.





---AA Correspondent, Kishoreganj

Leave Your Comments