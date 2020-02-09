Mystery murder unearthed in Bogura

Bogura Police Super Ali Asraf Bhuiyan speaking at a press conference on solving a murder mystery within a short span of time, at Bogura SP office on Saturday. -AA



After a dead body was found, Bogura district police has solved a murder mystery within a very short span of time. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogura has informed the media through a press briefing at SP office on Saturday afternoon.







Police found the body, both slaughtered and burnt, at Berokal village under Dupchanchia upazila in Bogura on Februay 4 at night. The deceased was identified as Selim Pramanik, 32, son of Fakir Uddin of Khidirpara under Dupchanchia upazila in Bogura. After an extreme investigation, police quickly arrested two suspects named Abdur Rahman, 55, and his daughter Rupali Begum, 28, of the same area.







Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogura Ali Asraf Bhuiyan BPM (bar) said Rupali's husband Ikramul Haque has been working in Saudi Arabia for more than a year. Meanwhile, Rupali started an extra-marital relationship with her ex lover Selim Pramanik. Although Selim kept insisting Rupali to marry him, she refused continuously. When Selim informed Rupali's husband about their relationship, Rupali became furious.







She and her father then planned to teach Selim a lesson. Later Rupali, her father Abdur Rahman and another unidentified suspect called Selim in a vacant place and slaughtered him brutally. Later they burned Selim's body to erase his identity. They also planted condoms, knife and cell phone to mislead the police, added the SP. "Rupali and her father tried to divert our investigation to a different side, but we revealed the truth anyway," said he.







Another suspect is still at large and police have been trying to catch him. The arrestees will be produced before the court for a 10-day remand very soon, informed the police.





---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

Leave Your Comments