People complain of unusual delay in passport delivery



Though the government is simplifying rules and enhancing the efficiency of the system for quicker passport delivery, passport seekers across the country are not getting their passports in time, delaying the emergency foreign tours of many.





Many people, including students, patients and Bangladeshi expatriates, alleged that they applied for machine readable passports (MRPs) long ago but are yet to receive their passports.The patients who need emergency medical service abroad are the worst sufferers and many migrant workers are passing days amid anxiety of losing their jobs abroad.





Admitting the problem, officials at the Department of Immigration and Passport (DoIP) said the present problem will be over within the next three months.Now the passport delivery is taking time due to delay in printing of MRP booklets as the number of applications for new passports is higher than their printing capacity.





Visiting Agargaon passport office in the capital, the UNB correspondent found that some expatriate Bangladeshis who failed to get their passports timely are in great worry as the validity of their visas has expired while the patients intend to take treatment abroad and their relatives also expressed frustration due to the present crisis.







Many other people who need to go abroad urgently for various purposes are also in trouble. It was also seen that the applicants were flocking to the passport office with various complaints and voicing anger for not getting their passports after a long wait.





As per rules, anyone is supposed to receive emergency passport within seven working days of his or her application is submitted while the general one within 15 working days. But for the last six months, many applicants are not receiving the passports as per their scheduled time.





Md Shamim, a businessman, said he submitted his MRP application form on September 30 last year. The MRP was scheduled to be delivered on October 21, but he is yet to get his passport. He visited the Agargaon Passport office several times but did not get the MRP, he said.





Anik Roy Chowdhury, an officer of Desco, said he submitted his MRP application on December 2 and the delivery date was on December 21 last year. "When I came to the passport office on January 21, I was asked to come again but I didn't get the passport," he said.



Anik went on to say, "When I contacted the information centre, the officer on duty informed that my passport was printed but it got damaged. So, I've to wait further. "Jebunnesa, 60, said he has been suffering from various health complications and is unable to make doctor's appointment in India due to unavailability of her passport.





Jebunnesa said she submitted her MRP application on December 5 and it was supposed to be delivered on December 26 last year. Taking advantage of delay in delivery of printed passports, brokers have been taking money from MRP applicants saying that they would make passports available within the shortest possible time. Talking to UNB, one broker said he can ensure an MRP delivery within the scheduled time for a passport-seeker."







Even if you give me the photocopy of the delivery slip, you won't need to come to the passport office repeatedly as I'll give you the passport within three days," he said. Replying to a question, he said he usually takes Tk 5,000 from new applicants and Tk 3,000 for the renewal of passports.Asked how it is possible, he said he has connections with senior officials who help him in exchange for kickbacks, the broker added.





When his attention was drawn about the delay in delivery of MRPs, Director General of the DoIP Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed admitted that many people are not getting passports timely. The number of applicants has increased in the last several months but the quantity of MRP booklets is not enough to meet the growing demand.





Besides, he said, the quantity of printing those has fallen as the printing machines have turned old.





The validity of MRPs which were issued in 2015 will expire in 2020. So, the number of MRP applicants is growing fast, he said.





Some 17,000-20,000 MRPs are being printed every day but the actual demand is much higher. Around 25,000 MRP applications for fresh passport, reissuance, corrections, have been submitted to 72 passport offices in the country and 72 Bangladesh mission offices across the globe, he said.







"We've already opened a new booth (helpdesk) from where the applicants, who don't get the MRPs as per the schedule, can get help to receive his or her MRP shortly, "Maj Gen Shakil said.





Asked about the brokers who are taking money from applicants assuring the quick delivery of passports, Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed said he is not aware about such practice.





---UNB, Dhaka





