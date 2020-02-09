ICMAB holds AGM, council election





The 48th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held at ICMA Bhaban at Nilkhet in the capital on Friday.





ICMAB President Abul Kalam Mazumdar presided over the meeting while its Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan presented the report of the institute's council for 2018-2019 fiscal, said a press release on Saturday.ICMAB Treasurer Prof Dr Swapan Kumar Bala presented the audited accounts and financial reports of the institute for 2018-2019 fiscal, reports BSS.



Jamal Ahmed Choudhury and Arif Khan, Vice-Presidents of the Institute, extended thanks to the council and members. Later, ICMAB president announced the names of elected members of ICMAB Council.





Elected Members of 17th ICMAB Council are- AKM Delwer Hussain, AKM Kamruzzaman, Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, Md Mamunur Rashid, Md Abdul Aziz, Md Abdur Rahman Khan, Md Ali Haider Chowdhury, Arif Khan, Abu Bakar Siddique, Md Jasim Uddin Akond, Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam, Md Kausar Alam, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Md Munirul Islam, Abdul Matin Patwary.







Leave Your Comments