View-exchange meeting of RTI held

A view-exchange meeting titled "A Decade of the Right to Information Act" was held at Officers' Club in the capital on Saturday. Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed presided over the meeting while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was present as the chief guest.







The cabinet secretary said we have upgraded to developing country from a least development country which final review will be made in 2021. But, we will achieve it within 2020 though they observe it for three years and EEU will observe it upto 2027.





If we want to implement this graduation, Perspective Plan 2030 and Vision 2014, we must be open-up coming out from traditional mentality and we must exchange information to achieve these three things.







Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed said preparation and implementation of Right to Information Act 2009 is an epoch-making event. He also presented overall scenario of earned success and current circumstances mentioning the purposes and objectives of Right to Information Act.







He urged all to provide these expected matters to the people so that the highest usage of this act can be ensured. High officials from different ministries and departments of the government, among others, were also present.











