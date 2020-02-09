Dr Atiur becomes special adviser of Japanese school

Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University and former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman speaking at a conference in Tokyo.





Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University and former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman has been made Special Adviser to the newly created Japanese action tank on financial inclusion called Creative Response- Social Innovation School led by Professor Emiratus Sei Yonekura of Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo. This was announced on February 04 during a special conference on financial inclusion and SDGs in Tokyo.





Moderated by Professor Yonekura the keynote address was given by Dr Atiur Rahman. President of Bank Asia Arfan Ali also made a presentation on agent banking in the conference. Dr Rahman also participated in the panel discussion which was followed by the presentations where experts on impact investment and development banking participated as panelists.





In his keynote presentation Dr Rahman said that the core message of the Bangladesh story of financial inclusion was about change in mindset of the bankers who were motivated by the central bank to learn by doing.





Dr Rahman put emphasis on linking finance with sustainability agenda through ingraining socially and environmentally responsible financial ethos reflecting local and global challenges. Bangladesh Bank followed this path by enabling the bottom of the social pyramid through financing sustainable entrepreneurial innovations.







Along with creating an enabling environment for the microfinance sector through prudent regulations, the central bank of Bangladesh bolstered growth by fostering innovations in agri-finance, promoting SMEs and women entrepreneurship, expanding green finance, and above all digitizing the financial services in Bangladesh.







As a result the economy of the country showed commendable resilience in the face of the last global financial crisis. Finally, he urged that following the examples set by Bangladesh, financial service providers and regulators across the globe can ensure sustainable and resilient growth and make sure that finance works for many not a few.







