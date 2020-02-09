Workshop on public procurement, e-GP tender procedure held





A two-day workshop on "Public Procurement and e-GP Tender Procedure" organized by the DCCI Business Institute (DBI) ended on Saturday on its premises in the capital.





A total of 30 business professionals nominated by different prominent organizations participated in the workshop. Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant registrar, procurement of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) conducted the workshop as the resource person.





According to the feedback from the participants, this workshop has broadened their mental horizon and made them conversant with very important issues of public procurement and e-GP tender procedure.The closing and certificate awarding ceremony of the program was held Saturday on the DBI premises. Mohammad Bashiruddin, vice-president of DCCI, graced the program as the chief guest.





He said e-GP tendering system is the most important part of digital Bangladesh. "It's carrying out the procurement activities by the public agencies, procuring agencies and procuring entities (PEs). Every person who wants to participate in government tender has to know about public procurement and e-GP system."DCCI Secretary and Executive Director of DBI offered the vote of thanks on the occasion.

