"Filmmaking to international jury: A riveting tale"





Elora Justina Das







It is not an easy task to divulge the window of creativity and uniqueness in a society filled with orthodox thoughts and stereotype mentality. Everyone loves playing safe and as a result, there is no taste of variety in the filmmaking it utter monotonous for society. Today's generation longs for diversity which is an infrequent scenario in Bangladesh.







Faridul Ahasan Shourav an incredibly talented indie filmmaker with the same kind of hunger came forward to rescue the audience from the tediousness they were struggling from.







He showed his bravery by moving the gear of mainstream films to exquisite one with his relentless determination and pinpoint observation. His hunger knows what was missing thus he was able to fill in those blanks with his uniqueness and panache.







One of the milestones which he received recently was getting selected as a lead juror in the international Reel Youth Film Festival 2019-20 at Canada's Vancouver. It was an incredible moment of glory for him as he was able to represent his country in the role of a juror on an international platform. As a part of their responsibility, lead jury members had to analyze and criticize film submissions from all over the world based on several factors.





The most prominent factors of jury criticizing were technical expertise, understanding of theories within, creativity, originality and the entertainment value of the venture.







As a Bangladeshi, he is proud to have been able to represent Bangladesh in the role of a juror in such an international platform. In 2016, His short film 'Standpoint' was awarded by North South University's Cine & Drama Club for being the best short film at Inter-University Short Film Festival, IUSFF 2016. This venture was met with much appreciation and encouragement from the jury.





In the same year, 'Standpoint' won the title of being the best experimental film by competing against 256 short film submission from 78 countries in the 12 Months Film Festival hosted in Cluj Napoca, Romania. Shourav's interest to work with films started right after his enrollment into Dhaka University. While exploring his new university campus during his first year, he got acquainted with several film enthusiasts and critics within the university.







His journey into film making began with his interactions with like-minded people who shared the same interests as himself in regards to films. Apart from filmmaking, he is used to working as a feature writer for different Bengali and English national dailies and web magazines on a regular basis.





His discomforts were the price of admission he paid to earn such a successful life. His path was an accumulation of sacrifice and distress but his priority was crystal clear. From missing classes, group studies to investing his whole salary for filmmaking was a journey filled with a plethora of pain which became the ultimate pillar of pleasure and served fruitful results.







During his filmmaking journey, he was blessed to have the relentless support of his close friend and peers such as Ahsanul Haque, Wahid kaiser, Susmita Talukder, Joseph, Sohel Rana who eased his difficult expedition.





Shourav's short length film named 'Chess' received wide recognition and critical acclamation from international film festivals. This short film abstractly explores socially sensitive topics such as racism and class discrimination. It was screened in Bangladesh's 10th Children's Film Festival, Creative International Open Film Festival, Bulgaria's Earlybird International Film Festival and India's All Lights Indian Film Festival alongside 19 film festivals of 12 other countries.





Shourav says, "Since I believe being an individualist, my audience depends on my film context and genre hence it's not necessary to have the same amount of audience every time. I prefer quality over quantity". Unveiling Taboo topics of Bangladesh is one of Shourav's favorite task hence his short stories like chess and Camouflage talks about racism and marital rape. Furthermore, he would love to demonstrate another taboo which is "nudity".







It is totally an undiscovered window for Bangladesh's society and is considered to be utter filthy but Shourav has a positive outlook towards it and holds a different meaning to him. He believes that it a part of daily life that can be presented artistically. And all kinds of nudity aren't nasty. but he won't include it for commercial purposes.







Alongside fiction, he hopes to make documentaries in future. His latest documentary film "Prima Facie" was about the relationship between nature and architecture. He is enthusiastic about making more experimental film projects. In the future, he would also like the opportunity to study filmmaking.







Shourav is highly enthusiastic about challenging his boundaries and expanding into greater horizons of filmmaking. He wants to give back to the Bangladeshi cinema industry and always continue his pursuit of new ventures. Working with more different concepts and ideas is what keeps Shourav abundantly motivated. He aspires to provide different and new kinds of cinema ventures to the Bangladeshi audience in the future.





The writer is Honors Scholar at Texas A&M

University-Commerce, United States





