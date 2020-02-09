Shaheed Minar cleaned in Nakla

The members of 'BD Clean' are cleaning the premises of Shaheed Minar situated at Chowdhury Sabrunnesa Mohila College, Nakla. -AA



On the occasion of the International Mother Language Day-2020, cleanliness program has been observed with the initiative of "BD Clean" in Nakla of Sherpur on Friday.







Holding the slogan of "International Mother Language Day pledge will be clean" the program was organized by "BD Clean Nakla" at Kalapara Meftahul Ulum Dakhil Madrasa and Chowdhury Chabrun Nesa Women's Colleges' premises Shaheed Minars and surrounding areas in Nakla Municipal.





Abdullah Al Amin Co-ordinator of BD Clean Nakla presided over the cleanliness program. Advocate Khurshidul Alam Deputy Attorney General of the Supreme Court was inaugurated the program and Alamgir Azad convenor of Upazila Krishak League took the oath along with presents of the BD Clean presidential oath.





Among others, Abdul Kadus Master president and Nazmul Haque GS of Municipal ward Awami League, social worker Shahidul Alam, SMS Mithun office secretary of the expat family unity council foundation, Asaduzzaman Sourav Ceputy Co-ordinator, well-wishers Md Mushsraf Hossain, Khandaker Jasim Uddin Minto and Noor Hosen, membersTutul Mia, Zahirul Islam, Mainul Haque Anik, Sabbir Alam Pranto, Rakibur Rahman Rakib, Atiqur Rahman Raju, Arif Rabbani, Arafat Sarkar, Arif Mia, Mazharul Hoque Palash, Pratay Chandra Shil, Md Shuva, Shamim Ahmed and many other members of BD Clean Nakla and well-wishers were participated the cleanliness program.









--- Nakla

