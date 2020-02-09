More Monroe on screen

Marilyn Monroe



The show business' love affair with one of its favorite muses, Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, refuses to die as a new project on the legend is in the works. According to an international website, talks are on for the development of a TV series based on the final months of Monroe's life.







The show, based on Keith Badman's non-fiction book, 'The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe', is the first filmed project about the late star's life to be endorsed by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Monroe estate. 101 Studios CEO David Glasser said though many people have explored the life of the 'Some Like it Hot' star, the upcoming series will be a class apart. "





Beloved movie legend Marilyn Monroe has had many memoirs created about her life, but none quite like this. The series pays homage to the bright star, whose life was extinguished too early," Glasser said. Seven Seas Films co-founder Dan Sefton will write and executive produce the project.







e said, "Many people think they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe's final months, but it's a complicated and tragic story; one which we want to depict with compassion and sensitivity."







A separate drama series on the final months of Monroe's life is in development at BBC Studios and so is a Netflix film, Blonde, a fictional portrait, with Ana de Armas as the screen icon.







