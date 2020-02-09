Taapsee wants a special screening of 'Thappad'



Tapsee Pannu's Thappad has created an uproar strumming onto the most significant subject where the dialogue, "Thappad. Bas itni si baat?" The trailer is already winning amongst the masses for its strong trailer.







Actress Taapsee Pannu has always delivered quality performances and a testimony to her track record is Pink, the movie that shot Taapsee into her own league.







The actress now wants to hold a special screening of 'Thappad' for her 'Pink' co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi and others. The actress also recently expressed her desire to work in the biopic of poet Amrita Pritam.





Being hailed as this year's Pink would be the right analogy to the relevance and significance that the film holds- the third leg of the hat trick that Anubhav Sinha is bringing to the audience after 'Mulk' and 'Article' which were both, loved by the audience and critics.

