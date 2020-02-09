Deepika levels up



Deepika Padukone seems to be a woman in a hurry. After the release of her film 'Chhapaak' to a great response from the critics and a bad one from the audience after a visit to the JNU against the wishes of her management and PR team, the actress is ready to take on her next set of challenges as an actress and perhaps as a producer as well.





While she just announced her film as a co-producer - the remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern' with Rishi Kapoor for producers Warner Brothers and Azure Entertainment, she has not stopped meeting other producers to plan her next set of ventures.





Our source reveals, "She already has the film '83 coming up, starring her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role, which will release next on April 10, this year. She is playing wife Romi Dev to his Kapil Dev character in the film. Then, apart from the remake of 'The Intern', she has also announced a big project with Madhu Mantenna which will be looking at the 'Mahabharata' through Draupadi's lens, and she will play the role of Panchali.







So, she already has an interesting line up as an actress, and now she wants to extend her career as a producer as well, picking up interesting projects. Hence a series of meetings have happened and more are scheduled to take place."





In the recent past, Deepika has met filmmakers and producers- Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well as Dinesh Vijan - that raised questions as to whether the actress was doing any project with them in the near future. Deepika had worked in Vijan's production 'Cocktail' apart from doing 'Finding Fanny'.





She has worked in three films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali - 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' leading to speculations whether she was collaborating with the filmmakers for a fresh project.

Leave Your Comments