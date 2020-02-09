

Versatile actor Mosharraf Karim and lustrous actress Tasnia Farin will be seen sharing the screen in a special tele-drama titled 'Rouder Opekkha', directed by Mahmudur Rahman Himi, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.





Written by Najia Hasan Aditi, the tele-drama has been produced for airing on Banglavision and release on a YouTube channel. The shooting of the tele-drama took place in a shooting house in Uttara and various locations in the capital. This is the first time Mosharraf Karim has performed under Himi's direction, the director informed.





Talking about the drama, Mosharraf Karim said, "The story of the drama is exceptional. Himi also had that deep aspiration to bring out the story through the drama. Among the newbie artistes, Farin is also doing great. She has the dedication to act after realising her role in the drama."





"Mosharraf Bhai (Mosharraf Karim) is really a talented artiste. Working with him is always a pleasure. Performing alongside a skilled artiste like him, I also tried my best to give a good performance. Working with such talented artiste gives us a lot of scope to learn. I want to thank Mahmudur Rahman Himi for creating such an opportunity for me", said Tasnia Farin on her part.



