Sydney Sixers clinch Big Bash League title

Sydney Sixers won the 2019-20 Big Bash League title with a 19-run victory over Melbourne Stars in a rain-shortened final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.The match was reduced to 12 overs per side and started one hour 10 minutes late after persistent rain on Saturday. Sixers opener Josh Philippe hit a superb 52 off 29 balls to help his side post 116-5.







The Stars struggled in reply, losing key men Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell early as they made only 97-6.It is the Sixers' first title since winning the inaugural competition in 2011-12, while the Stars have now lost all three of their Big Bash finals.





The $260,000 winner's cheque was being written out to the Sixers as soon as the Stars were 3-18 in the third over and with danger men Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson and Glenn Maxwell all back in the dugout.





With only three wins in nine finals appearances and no titles, the Stars' record in end-of-season matches has almost become comical. The Benny Hill theme music should have blared from the SCG speakers late in the night.





Chief curator Adam Lewis and his team did a marvellous job to present a surface that survived a whopping 180mm of rain in three days.Such were the concerns about the final going ahead during the week there were calls for the match to be moved to Melbourne.





Adam Gilchrist was still stunned Cricket Australia had not acted earlier and told 6PR on Saturday: "I feel a bit frustrated like everyone. I just feel the right thing is to try and get a game of cricket, the final, after 60 games. Get it somewhere where you can play it.''





Most of the 10,121 fans who turned up to the SCG must have thought they were unlikely to see any action. Rain had wiped out the A-League derby and Warwick Farm races earlier in the day. It was still wet at 7pm.







The Sixers' faithful all clearly had a good sense of humour if they were prepared to sit on wet seats and drink $10 mid-strength beers from plastic cups.English opener James Vince struggled early and departed for just two runs, but his top-order mate Philippe continued his fantastic summer with 52 off 29 balls. Philippe brought up his fifth 50 of the campaign with a giant six into the Ladies Pavilion.





After Steve Smith's brief but exciting 21 from 12 balls, and a handy contribution by trusty No. 6 Jordan Silk, who finished unbeaten on 27 off 15 balls, the Sixers were always going to take some running down.





Stars danger man Stoinis launched a boundary and six off Nathan Lyon's first three deliveries before he nailed one straight down the throat of Sean Abbott standing at deep midwicket. Former Sixer Maddinson departed the next over when he was caught off the brilliant bowling of Josh Hazlewood, then Steve O'Keefe trapped Maxwell lbw for just five.





It was the Sixers' first title win since they got the cash against the Perth Scorchers in the inaugural competition eight years ago when led by a baby-faced 22-year-old Smith. The Stars will need to wait yet another season to clinch their first domestic trophy.







