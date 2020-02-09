Jamie Day upbeat about Sylhet venue

Bangladesh football team head coach Jamie Day during a training session. -Collected



Bangladesh National Football team head Jamie Day is very positive about the Sylhet venue where Bangladesh's FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan is likely to be held on March 26.







Talking with reporters over the phone from London, Bangladesh coach Jamie Day said, "It is a very positive initiative of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to shift the match to Sylhet (Stadium), we played a few international matches in Sylhet and we won against Laos there".





Appreciating the love and passion for football of spectators in Sylhet, the coach said, "A good number of football fans will definitely come to the stadium to see the (Bangladesh) match against Afghanistan, if everything will go in due course".





Jamie Day thought another way and said, "The home venue of Sheikh Russell KC is Sylhet and our players also have an opportunity to interact with this venue."





It is almost sure that BFF is going to host Bangladesh-Afghanistan match in Sylhet subject to a green signal from FIFA and AFC, which is expected very soon.





Bangladesh started their World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Afghanistan in Tajikistan and lost the match by 0-1 goal in last September. Bangladesh have played four matches so far and earned one point from hosts India. Jamie Day is very much hopeful to earn at least one point from Afghanistan.







"They are now in number three in our group, they are the former SAFF champions, no doubt Afghanistan is a very good side, although we have enough capability to earn a point against them especially at home" added Jamie.





During Bangabandhu Gold Cup Jamie told several times to reduce foreign footballer's quota in the premier league football to make way for the local stickers. Last year, each team had an opportunity to register five foreign booters and a maximum of four players could play in the match for a team.

