Young Tigers ready to script history

Mohammad Akbar Ali, captain of Bangladesh, and Priyam Garg, captain of India, pictured during a Captains photocall ahead of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final 2020 at JB Marks Oval on Saturday. -ICC



History was written when Bangladesh young Tigers reached the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final for the first time after Mahmudul Hasan Joy's remarkable century helped them comfortably beat New Zealand in their semi-final showdown.





Standing on the brink of yet another history, Akbar Ali's men will be pitted against India in the all-Asian high-voltage final of the U19 Cricket World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa today. While seniors are struggling against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the junior Tigers will hope to cap their fairytale campaign with yet another stunning display in the most important match of the tournament.







The teams will meet each other at 2.00pm (Bangladesh time) and there is only one question on everyone's lips: who do you think will win? Will the ICC World Cup have a new champion on Sunday? It's the big talking point on the eve of the ICC Cricket World Cup final.





Not since 2016 when West Indies emerged triumphant, has the U-19 World Cup seen a first-time champion. The final is not a new experience for four-time champion India, but it certainly is for Bangladesh who have stunned everyone by remaining unbeaten so far in this tournament, including beating South Africa and New Zealand in the knockout clashes.





India will begin as favourites to retain the title. Not hot favourites but warm enough to suggest it would be an upset if it went the other way. They demolished their opponents throughout the campaign to reach the final.







Meanwhile, riding on a wave of clinical all-round performance from its young cricketers, Bangladesh have delivered consistently in unfamiliar conditions to join final for the first time of the prestigious competition. Akbar Ali's young lads have already earned the distinction of becoming the first Bangladesh team at any level to reach the final of an ICC world event.







Bangladesh have not looked back since defeating the South Africa in the quarterfinal. The visiting team routed unheralded Scotland and shared point with Pakistan on way to the quarterfinals, where they overcame South Africa by 104-run in an impressive all-round display.







Even though beating Proteas in the quarterfinal, few expected Bangladesh to book final berth. In their second time semifinal match, the right-hander Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck exactly 100 off 127 balls to help his team chase down 212 in just 44.1 overs after their bowlers earlier did the business with the ball to restrict the Junior Black Caps to a modest total.





The result sparked wild celebrations and set up a competition finale against India in what will be the third all-Asian final and the first in U19 Cricket World Cup history outside the sub-continent.And Bangladesh were full value for their win, dominating the game from start to finish in South Africa's North West province.







"If we think we have to win, we have to lift the World Cup, it will put additional pressure on us. We just want to take it as a normal game as we have done in the previous part of the tournament," Akbar Ali told the media on Saturday.







"We have been doing great with both ball and bat for a long time. The batsmen are doing well at the top of the order and bowlers are delivering with a good economy rate. If we can do the same thing against India, the result will come to our way. Instead of thinking much about our opponent, we are focusing on our game," Bangladesh captain further said.





Bangladesh top and middle order batsmen remained the key of their successes. Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Sahadat all best five has been sublime throughout the tournament.





Left arm spinner Rakibul Hasan is the team's leading bowler with 11 wickets including a fifer in the quarterfinal match, but it is the pace duo of left-armer Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib that is expected to contain the free-stroking Indian batsmen.





Nothing less than a win in the final will satisfy Bangladesh's cricket-crazy millions, who have seen the under 19 team reach the semi finals of the 2016 World Cup at home.









