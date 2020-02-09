Guava farming gains popularity in Chattogram

Guava farmers are waiting for selling the fruits in south Chattogram's Roushan Haat. -AA



Rawshanhat in Chandanaish upazila under Chattogram district sees abundant supply of guava as nearby Kanchan Nagar area, famous for delicious varieties of the popular rainy season fruit, sees bumper yield this year.





Guava farmers of Chandanaish and Patiya upazilas under the district are happy due to its bumper production in the area famous for producing delicious varieties of the popular rainy season fruit this year.





Wholesale traders from different areas now come to Raoshan Hat, Bagicha Hat, Badamtoli and Dohazari of Chandanaish upazila and Kamol Munshir Hat and Kharana bus stand of Patiya upazila where the growers come with baskets full of guava daily.





Guavas are cultivated in around one thousand acres of hilly land in the two upazilas in the southern part of Chittagong district and the fruit worth around Tk six crore is sold on an average every season, said sources of Patiya and Chandanaish upazila agriculture offices.





Besides, there are a large number of guava orchards in the plain lands of the two upazilas, local farmers said. Farmers also cultivate mango, jackfruit, litchi, lemon and other fruits in the area.





Guava of Kanchan Nagar village in Kanchanabad union of Chandanaish upazila has earned special reputation for its taste and size. "This variety of delicious guava grows in this area by virtue of the soil and environment.





If you sow the seeds of this variety in another area, you won't get the same delicious guava," Dr M Abdul Gafur, professor of botany in Chittagong University, said.





Badi Alam, who has cultivated guava in eight acres of land, said, "Ten people work at my orchards for daily wage ranging from Tk 250 to Tk 330.A pair of baskets containing about 500 guavas was sold at Tk 1,500 early this season. The price fell to Tk 500 in the middle of the season. Now the price is Tk 800 to Tk 1,000."





"If a farmer works hard and takes proper care of the orchards, he can make profit of up to Tk 1.5 lakh per acre by selling guava in a season. But in absence of any storage facility in the area we are often deprived of fair prices as the perishable item has to be sold quickly," he said.





"We cultivate guava as family tradition for generations. Many hill areas, once filled with dense thorny bushes, were cleaned and prepared for cultivation of fruits including guava," he added.





Thousands of people work in the guava orchards spreading from Mujaffarabad to Dohazari in Chandanaish upazila during the season from the middle of Bangla month of Ashar to early Ashwin, said farmer Jamal Mia. He alleged that officials of local agriculture office hardly come to these orchards or extend any logistic support for guava cultivation.





Asked about the matter, Abu Kausar Md Sarwar, agriculture extension officer of Chandanaish upazila, said the deputy assistant agriculture officers regularly make field level visits at their blocks and the upazila agriculture office always provides suggestions to the farmers when they come there.







He suggested arranging storage facilities in the area and operating more trains from Dohazari station to Chittagong to facilitate better transport of guava to different parts of the country.





Contacted, Chandanaish Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaled Mehedi Hasan said they have a plan to establish a cold storage and build a centre beside ChittagongCox's Bazar highway to popularise the tasty varieties of guava among people from different areas of the country.





Farmers in the Kanchan Nagar village of the Kanchanabad union in Chandanaish Upazila have earned a good name for growing delicious guavas. This particular variety produced here has less seeds, and is fleshier and sweeter than any other varieties produced in the district.





The largest guava trading in South Chattogram takes place at Roushan Hat. Wholesalers also come to Bagicha Hat, Badamtoli and Dohazari of the Chandanaish upazila and Kamol Munshir Hat and Kharana bus stand of the Patiya upazila where growers come daily with baskets full of guava wrapped in red cloth.





The guava farmers said traders come from the Chittagong city, Hathazari, Lohagara, Banshkhali, Cox's Bazar, Pekua, Noakhali, Comilla and other districts to purchase their guavas.





Guavas, locally known as "Banglar Apples", are cultivated in around 1,000 acres of hilly land in the two upazilas- Chandanaish and Patiya-in the southern part of the Chittagong district. There are about 700 to 800 small and big guava orchards in the hilly and plain lands of these two upazilas.





The fruits are sold in an unusual quantity here as they are not sold in dozens or kilograms but rather sold in "bhars" (a sack full of guavas) which ranges from Tk 800 to Tk 1600 depending on their size.





The growers said they have been continuing this cultivation as was done by their ancestors for generations.Once filled with dense prickly bushes, many hill areas were cleaned and prepared for cultivation of fruits including guava. Farmers also cultivate mango, jackfruit, litchi, lemon and other fruits in the area.





"The traders buy guava orchards from us during the time of harvest from Srabon to Arshin. The price is fixed according to the size of the orchards," said Afjal Hossain, a local guava grower.





The officials of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Chattogram, said cultivation of guava and other fruits is on the rise in the region due to good profit because of virtue of the soil and the environment.The DAE is providing necessary support to the growers in the region in order to boost production of different varieties of fruits including guava.





"Bangladesh is the 8th largest guava producer worldwide. A good number of farmers of the region have changed their fortune by cultivating this delicious fruit in recent years," sources said.





Guava is the major source of vitamin C and Pectin. The fruit which is very delicious in taste reportedly help lower blood sugar levels, boost heart health, relieve painful symptoms of menstruation, benefit digestive system, aid weight loss, have an anticancer effect, boost immunity, and good for skin.However, nutrients contents depend on variety, season, and maturity. Guava can be eaten both as in green and ripe stages.







Fresh fruits are used in salads, puddings, Jams, jellies, juice, pickles, and ice cream through processing. Tea can also be made from guava leaves.Guava Guava under the genus Psidium. This genus have about 150 species. 'The genus Psidium guajava' grown in our country.





The origin of guava is tropical America. Its extended rapidly from Peru to Mexico. Nowadays guava grown all over the tropics and subtropics. The major producing countries are India, Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Burma, Rhailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hawaii, Philippine, Florida. Optimum growing temperature for guava is 23-28 °C., but the matures trees can tolerate up to 45°C.





Guava is the major source of vitamin C and Pectin. Guava contains moisture 80-83%; acid 2.45%; reducing sugar 3.5-4.45%, non-reducing sugar 3.97-5.23%, TSS 9.73-14.23; Potassium 0.48%, vitamin C 260mg per 100 g of edible' potion (Rahim, 2008).





However, nutrients contents depend on variety, season, maturity etc. Guava can be eaten both as in green and ripe stages. Fresh fruits used as salad, pudding etc. Jam, jelly, juice, pickles, ice cream can be made from guava through processing. Tea can be made from leaves of guava.





Guava is the medium height (2 to 10m) trees with shallow roots. Flowers arises from the axils of the leaves either as solitary or in cymes (2-3 flowers in cluster).







Flowering going on from 25-45 days during the production season. Flowers are hermaphrodite often pollinated by air or insects. About 80-86% flowers set fruits but finally 50-60% fruits reached to maturity as initial shredding of flowers are usual. Unripe fruits are green in color and turned in yellow when it ripe.





Temperature has great influenced on flowering. High temperatures enhances shredding of flowers and fruits. Dry weather during flowering is desirable. Guava grown well under mild sunlight or partial shade. Major flowering found in summer and less in autumn. But under irrigated conditions flowers may come in off season (January-March).





Rain is one of the important factors for guava production. 100cm rain per annum distributed throughout year is ideal for guava. Guava can be grown any kind of soils, but well drained rich in organic matter clay loam to sandy loam is best. Soils should have enough moisture for better production. Optimum pH from 4.2-8.2.





Propagation Guava can be propagated both by sexual and asexual means. Plants grown from seed does not show mother characters and also delayed fruiting.





Vegetative propagation like air layering, grafting and budding easily be done. For rootstock production, seeds should be collected from the ripe fruits and then sown to the bed. Seeding raising in the poly bag is better. Germination enhances almost a week if seeds soaked for 2-3 days in water.







