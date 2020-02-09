'Children are not burden, but wealth'

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira speaking at a cultural ceremony at Shishu Academy auditorium in the capital on Saturday. -Collected



Terming the children as a wealth not burden, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira on Saturday said their legitimate rights must be protected as a whole.





"The children should be built with proper care for flourishing their latent talent," she added while addressing a cultural ceremony at Shishu Academy auditorium in the capital as the chief guest. On the occasion, she distributed educational accessories among the children of Shishu Bikash Kendra, reports BSS.







Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Farida Parveen, Deputy Secretary Ferdousi Begum and District Children Affairs Officer Monzur Kadir.







The state minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasin's government has planned various need-based programs to transform the children into worthy citizens.





She urged all concerned to make the programs a total success through discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty. She also stressed the need for cultural practices side by side with their academic activities both for physical and mental development of the children.





Indira urged the district administration to arrange programs on values and the War of Liberation for the students at schools to mark the 'Mujib Borsho 2020', birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman.





