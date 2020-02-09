Police moving in right direction: Asaduzzaman

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Javed Patwari and DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam with others cutting a cake at DMP's 45th founding anniversary function at Rajarbagh Police Lines Ground in the capital on Satu



Home Minister Asduzzaman Khan Kamal has said Bangladesh police have earned the pro-people image as cherished by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "





Police are now pro-people force... They have earned image as cherished by Bangabandhu," he told the 45th founding anniversary function at Rajarbagh Police Lines Ground in the capital on Saturday evening, reports BSS.





Asaduzzaman said the police are moving towards the right direction to be the people-oriented force.The present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has taken necessary initiatives to face the challenges of this century and police are coping with the country's ongoing development spree, he said.





He alleged that a vested quarter tired to make Bangladesh a failed, militants and terrorists state in many ways, but the police force with their utmost sincerity, patriotism and professionalism have successfully thwarted those.







The home minister categorically vowed to continue the government's "Zero Tolerance" policy against drug abuse as per the directives of the premier. "We have successfully thwarted militancy and terrorism from the country . . . and we must win the struggle against the drug abuse," he hoped.







Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Javed Patwari asked the police force to work with efficiency and neutrally and maintain professionalism being imbued with patriotism."We have limitations indeed . . . but we have to work by facing different adversities," he directed the cops. The police chief added: "All police stations will be a symbol of faith and confidence."





Lauding the outstanding performance of the Bangladesh Police, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin said, "No criminals can escape the police force as we took the force to such a position," he added.





DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said the era of digitization has helped police nab the criminals easily. "Now we are dreaming to see a crimeless Dhaka city. We are trying our level best to make the city free from criminals," the DMP chief assured.





Lawmakers, foreign diplomats, former IGPs, high mandarin of retired and in-service police officials, editors and journalists' leaders, among others, attended the program.It was followed by a cultural event.





