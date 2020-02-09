'Ruling party should be forced out of power'



Jatiya Oikya Front's Convener Dr Kamal Hossain said a truly impartial, free and fair election will have to be held to form an effective government. "The majority winners will rule the country. The current ruling party should be kicked out of power. People are the owner of the country," he said.





Dr Kamal made the remarks on Saturday while speaking at a discussion program in the auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity. Jatiya Oikya Front organized this program demanding the release of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia from prison.







Dr Kamal said that plundering is going on in the name of development. He called upon the general masses to get united for Khaleda Zia's release saying, "It is very unfortunate that we have to arrange protest rallies for the release of the opposition leader Begum Khaleda Zia."







"We, the ordinary citizens, are the real owner of Bangladesh. Let us identify those who have snatched away our power. Autocracy is going on in the country. We all should join hands to free the country from autocracy."





Elections have become farcical events under the present government, Dr. Kamal Hossain further said. He commented that it would be ridiculous to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence depriving 16 crore people of their rights.Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's President ASM Abdur Rab said, "I am not a BNP leader but I believe Begum Khaleda Zia should be released from prison for the sake of the prevalence of democracy.







Sheikh Hasina should quit power peacefully. Most of the people did not cast their ballots in the city corporation polls because they are unhappy with the ruling authorities."



The program was also attended by Nagorik Oikya's Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Gonoshasthaya Kendra's Founder Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury, BNP leader Abdul Moin Khan and some other politicians.





