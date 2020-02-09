'Befitting reply if BNP unleashes terrorist acts'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said befitting reply will be given to BNP if the party unleashed terrorist acts in the name of movement.





"The government is watching BNP's activities with tolerance. If BNP takes the government tolerance as weakness, they will suffer for that," he told journalists after a meeting with newly-elected mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations and MPs at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.





To a question BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail, Quader, who is also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said it is the jurisdiction of the court to or not to grant her bail.





Neither the present government lodged the case against Khaleda Zia nor has it the jurisdiction to give her bail, he said adding the case was filed against Khaleda Zia during the period of last caretaker government.Quader said if BNP now wages movement for Khaleda Zia's bail it will go against the court.





"There is no unity inside BNP. How they will wage movement?" he posed a question. Quader said BNP is now out to spread hatred against the Dhaka city polls after it failed to win the elections.The AL general secretary said his party will be strengthened further at grassroots to resist the BNP's anti-government activities.





AL Advisory Council member Mukul Bose, Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque and Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central leader Advocate Qamrul Islam, newly-elected mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam respectively, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Munnafi and general secretary Humayun Kabir were present on the occasion.





