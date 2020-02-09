Anisul urges BNP leaders to read new law



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has urged the leaders of BNP to read and understand the newly passed law allowing government to use surplus fund of autonomous bodies for development work.







"Whether they can understand or not, whichever law we pass, they term it a black law. I would like to urge them to read the law and try to understand, and then come up with reactions," he said while talking to newsmen at Akhaura area on Saturday.The law minister reached Akhaura from Dhaka to visit his home constituency.



He replied questions of journalists on different issues, including BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's reaction on recently passed 'Deposition of the Surplus Money of Self-Governed Agencies including Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Statutory Government Authorities and Public Non-Financial Corporations into the Government Exchequer Bill'.



Akhaura Upazila Parishad chairman Md Abul Kashem Bhuiyan, Kasba Upazila Parishad chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon, Akhaura Upazila Awami League convener Prof Md Joynal Abedin and Akhaura Pourosava Mayor Md Takjil Khalifa Kazal were present on the occasion, among others.







