AL gen secy in panic about BNP: Tuku



BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku on Friday said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader takes a swipe at BNP before washing his face every morning as he always remains in panic about their party.





"So, there's nothing to take cognisance of his words," he said while distributing leaflets among people in Mohammadpur Town Hall area demanding the release of BNP chief Khaleda Zia from jail, reports UNB.







Tuku claimed that their lakhs of leaders and activists are facing arrest and attacks and are in jail as they have waged a movement. Claiming that it was proved through the recent election that people have no confidence in the government, he said they are working so that tomorrow's rally turns into a human sea.





