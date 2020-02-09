



Sushil Koirala was a Nepalese politician and the Prime Minister of Nepal from 11 February 2014 to 10 October 2015. He was also President of the Nepali Congress party from 2010 to 2016. Koirala was elected as Prime Minister of Nepal by the parliament on 9 February 2014. Koirala joined the Nepali Congress in 1952 and served in various capacities prior to becoming its president in 2010.







A heavy smoker, Koirala was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2006 and lung cancer in June 2014. He died on 9 February 2016 at 12:50 AM of pneumonia in Kathmandu, Nepal, at the age of 76. He used to be known as 'Sushil daa'. It is said that Koirala had a formal education of I.Com from a college of India according to his sister-in-law although he always mentioned his qualification as informal education.

