Ruhul Amin Rasel gets NRB Award









Ruhul Amin Rasel, a senior journalist of Bangladesh Pratidin, was given the 'Centre for NRB (non-resident Bangladeshis) Award-2020' for his contribution in the field of expatriate business journalism.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the award to Rasel at the inaugural ceremony of World Conference Series-2020 at Hotel Sonargaon in the city on Saturday afternoon.





Prime Minister’s Economic affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Naoki Ito, National Board of Revenue Chairman Dr Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, among others, were present at the ceremony.

