A local Awami League leader was killed by unidentified miscreants in Companiganj upazila on Saturday night.





The deceased was identified as Sohorab Hossain, 50, former president of Char Parboti Union Parishad (ward no-6) of the upazila.





Locals said they rescued him after the attack and took him to Noakhali General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.





The motive behind the murder could not be known yet.

