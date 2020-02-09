U-19 World Cup Final: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against India





Bangladesh U-19 captain won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the dream final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa.





It was the first final of any Bangladeshi side in an ICC event. Bangladesh beat New Zealand in the semifinal and stormed the final for the first time.





India on the other hand, played the final six times and won the title four times. Young Bangladeshi Tigers are upbeat to lift the trophy in their first final.





Bangladesh made one change in their playing XI replacing left-arm spinner Hasan Morad by right-arm pacer Avishek Das. Akbar Ali, the Bangladesh captain, said the change is made keeping the rainy weather in mind.





Before this one, Bangladesh played four games against India in U-19 World Cup and lost three of them. Their only World Cup win against India came back in 2002 in New Zealand.





Bangladesh U-19 (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib





India U-19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

