Earn people’s respect through good deeds: LGRD minister to UP officials





Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam on Sunday asked Union Parishad (UP) officials concerned to earn the people’s respect with good works.





“The world doesn’t approve getting respect by force so you all must perform well to get the public’s respect. Collective effort is very important. There shouldn’t be any compromise in good governance,” Tazul said at an inauguration ceremony of a day-long workshop in Dhaka on turning UP into a more effective and people-friendly institution.





He urged everyone to work together to take the country forward.





“The activity of the local government is very important for the development of the country. Bangabandhu took many initiatives to develop local government. We have to work together, increase public involvement and attach importance to every opinion to speed up its activities,” Tazul added.





He said the quality of chairman and members is very important to accelerate UP activities.





“The people have to be respected since they elect members, chairmen and MPs. We all must work hard to achieve our (country’s development) goals,” he said.





