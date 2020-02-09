Fire at mobile showrooms in Rajshahi market





A youth suffered burns in a fire that broke out at two mobile showrooms in city’s Alkarmor area on Sunday morning.





The injured was identified as Nahid, a staff of a mobile showroom. He is undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.





Nahid said the fire originated from an electric short-circuit when he switched on the main switch of the showroom around 9:30am. The fire engulfed the place and he suffered burns on his face.





Four firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the flame after 45 minutes of frantic efforts, said Abdur Rashid, acting deputy director of Rajshahi Fire Service.





Anjan Kumar Roy, owner of Hello Rajshahi-2, one of the showrooms damaged in the fire, said all of his goods were destroyed.





The damage caused by the fire could not be ascertained yet, the fire service official added.





