Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan secure lead of 212 runs





Bangladeshi pacers chipped away with the new balls in the third day morning session of the ongoing Rawalpindi Test against hosts Pakistan, taking four wickets conceding 78 runs in the session.





However, Pakistan managed a lead of 212 runs in the first innings.





At the launch of the day three, Pakistan were batting at 420 for seven wickets in 112 overs. They ended on 445 in reply of Bangladesh’s first innings of 233 and secured a lead of 212 runs.





Babar Azam was unbeaten for 143 at the end of day two and he was accompanied by AsadShafiq who was also unconquered for 60. They together added only five runs in the third day morning.





Babar fell prey to Abu Jayed Rahi- Bangladesh’s most successful bowler in this Test so far, in the second ball of the day. While Abu Jayed removed Babar, Eabadot Hossain took his first wicket in this game scalping Asad Shafiq who added five runs on the day.





Rubel Hossain then came to the scene and removed Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Shah for 10 and five respectively. Haris Sohail was the only Pakistani batsman to have put pressure on Bangladeshi bowlers scoring 75 off 103 with seven fours and two sixes.





Abu Jayed and Rubel Hossain bagged three wickets each conceding 86 and 113 runs while Taijul Islam scalped two and Ebadot bag one wicket.





Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first. The Tigers failed to come up with a good start as both of the openers were removed inside the first two overs of the game.





Five of the Bangladeshi batsmen passed the 25-run mark in their first innings but failed to provide with the big partnerships to post a challenging total on the board. Mohammad Mithun was the highest runs getter hitting 63.





Shaheen Afridi was the most successful bowler of the hosts in the first innings taking four wickets conceding 53 runs while Mohammad Abbas and HarisSohail bagged two wickets each for the hosts.









