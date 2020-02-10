Suicide prevention workshop held at Ghatail

Ghatail UNO Kamrul Islam attending a suicide prevention awareness workshop at Ghatail upazila in Tangail on Sunday. -AA



A mental health development and suicide prevention program was held at Digar Union Parishad premises in Ghatail, Tangail on Saturday morning. Organized by the parishad, the seminar saw UNO Md Kamrul Islam as the chief guest. Upazila Secondary Education Officer AKM Shamsul Haque, Ghatail Thana OC (investigation) Md Saiful Islam, general secretary of Ghatail municipality Human Rights Commission Bangladesh journalist Abdul Latif, UP member Md Shafiqul Islam, Sirajul Islam and Bangladesh Awami League politician Md Farhad Hossain and many others were present at the workshop. Digar Union Parishad chairman Md Abul Kalam Azad Mamun chaired the seminar while Dhaka University trainee counseling psychologist and professor of psychology department of Murapara Government College Sanjida Parveen, trainee psychologist Shariful Islam and Mehreen Mostofa were present as trainers.









---AA Correspondent, Ghatail

