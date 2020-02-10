Canada delegation visits BARI

A delegation of 11 led by Steve Visscher, Chief Operating Officer of the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS), University of Saskatchewan, Canada visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute on Sunday morning. -AA





A delegation of 11 (eleven) led by Steve Visscher, Chief Operating Officer of the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS), University of Saskatchewan, Canada visited Bangladesh Agricul-tural Research Institute (BARI) today (Sunday, 9 February 2020).





BARI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab with other directors welcomed the delegation at the time of their arrival in the institute. BARI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab also gave a welcome address at his conference room.







Chief Scientific Officer of the Plant Physiology Division of BARI Dr. Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury gave brief PowerPoint presentation on the activities and achievements of BARI. Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam, heads of the divisions, senior scientists, officers, among others were present on the occasion.





Later, the delegation visited soil science lab, biotechnology lab, post-harvest processing lab and plant genetic resource centre and expressed their satisfaction by seeing the activities, advancement and achievements of BARI.



