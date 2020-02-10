Published:  12:04 AM, 10 February 2020

General meeting held at AIUB

A general meeting was held at the AIUB Auditorium on Thursday.

A general meeting was held at the AIUB Auditorium on Thursday at the beginning of the Spring Semester 2019-20.  Academic and non-academic staff members of the AIUB family were present in the meeting where the messages of success, challenges and concerns were conveyed by the AIUB Management.  Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, the Vice Chancellor reminded the audience of various policies of the university and addressed some of the issues as experienced in the previous semester.



