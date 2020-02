Greater Faridpur Journalists Forum convening committee formed

Zahiduzzaman Faruk P R Biswas Layekuzzaman





A meeting of journalists from greater Faridpur district, working in various print, electronic, online media, together with news agencies in the capital city, was held at the National Press Club on Sunday 12 pm with senior journalist Jahiduzzaman Faruk in the chair.





The meeting unanimously elected a convening committee comprising 51 members with Jahiduzzaman Faruk convener and P R Biswas and Layekuzzaman Joint as conveners.







The convening committee members are Golam Tahbur, Atiar Rahman Atik, Alomgir Hossain, Khandakar Monirul Alam, Mozammel Hossain Manju, Shahiduzzaman Khan, Syed Ahmed Uzzaman, Abu Sayeed Khan, Daud Bhuiyan, Ataul Hoque, Shaheed Hasan, Sharif Shahab Uddin, Elahi Newaj Khan Saju, Ashok Sinha, Quazi Rownak Hossain, Shaban Mahmood. Syed Afjal Hossain, Rafiqul Islam Azad, S M Mosharraf Hossain, Mujibur Rahman Jitu, Shahnaj Begum, Alom Hossain Khan, Sajjadur Rahman, Wakil Ahmed Hiron, Mozammel Hoque Chanchal, Mamun Farazi, Rizina Islam, Esharraf Hossain Esha, Kanchan Dey, Jahirul Islam and others.

