Radwan Mujib makes surprise visit to Dhaka Art Summit

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), made a surprise visit to Dhaka Art Summit on the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Sunday.





He wandered around the summit and dived deep into the aesthetics of exhibitions and art.Radwan observed the exhibition titled 'Lighting the fire of freedom- Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' on the ground floor of the National Art Gallery, reports BSS.





CRI arranged the exhibition in association with Information and Communications Technology Division and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.Executive director of CRI Sabbir Bin Sams said the organizers of the art summit expressed their desire to keep one exhibition solely dedicated to the observation of Mujib Year.





Then CRI extended all the assistance regarding design, picture and others, he added.Sabbir said another trustee of CRI and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid offered his consultancy on design and content. Like every year since 2012, Dhaka Art Summit is being held this year on the premises of National Art Gallery of Shilpakala Academy from February 7 to 15. It is the biggest exhibition of art works and paintings in South Asia.

