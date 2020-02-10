Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose-An evaluation





Every year, we observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23. We must admit our flaws in not utilizing about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's political and social acumen with ease and alacrity.







Netaji was born in such a family in undivided Indian city of Cuttack which was responsible to render rebellion against trauma of colonial power. Netaji was very close to great patriots of those days who were instrumental to motivate the young freedom fighters to liberate the country from the cauldron of colonial conflagration and also vices of some notable figures of undivided India.







Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's mission was to steer Independent India in such a manner which will put us in driver's seat in competition to international arenas. But some of his close political colleagues were so jealous of him that forced him to disappear from this eternity in the year 1945.







It was way back in the year 1941, Netaji fled from his South Kolkata residence with the help of his nephew and some more of his close confidantes. Later on after his Tokyo and Berlin movements he disappeared suddenly which in the subsequent state of affairs it was declared that he departed for eternal peace and salvation.







He formed Indian National Army which was also known as Azad Hind Fauz which paved ways for undivided India to achieve much desired goal by clinching Independence from the throes of colonial conflagration in the year 1947 on August thereby bifurcating the newly Independent nation into India and Pakistan.







The moot point which strikes the mind of Indians and Bangladeshis that will Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose be ever reminisced forever. To answer to it can be analyzed that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is still deeply reminisced by all analytical and rational minded citizens of both India and Bangladesh.







The way citizens of undivided India was tortured by the British rulers deeply pained Subhas Bose. So instead of taking up administrative positions in his life he decided to plunge into active public life for the emancipation of depressed classes of undivided Indians.







His mission was no doubt positive in approach but some inscrutable political figures of those days prevented him from taking charge of the helm of affairs of newly Independent nation India. Now the way our political and social situations have arrived at Netaji's noble and golden legacies are dearly felt. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble task to introspect deeply about how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is deeply relevant.





We are now at the center point of new centuries of innovations and discoveries. Modern generations tend to think of newly created aristocracies and innovations but due to the severe influence of social Medias there have been temperaments among modern generations to forget our pristine culture and glory.







Even modern Indians are totally knave about contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from their mind, only persons with scholarly bent of mind do reminisce the above stated Indian hero but most interesting aspect to be noted is that modern generation Bangladeshis till date shower profound reverence upon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. There is a hypothetical background behind it.





It was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had novel ideas in mind to put Independent India in new horizons in competition with other parts of the globe. It could be our firm belief that if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was allowed to carry on the baton after Independence then things would have been totally different. Even Independent India would not have been bifurcated into two parts after Independence of the country in the year 1947 on August 15.







Elite classes of Bangladesh nationals till date reminisce with a heavy and deepest heart as per contributions of Netaji goes by. It is gratifying to note that the history department of Dhaka University doing excellent introspection about Netaji which sincerely deserves encomium from all corners. So it can be confidently claimed by all rational and intellectuals of both India and Bangladesh that Netaji will remain immortal and ever reminisced forever.





Impact of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacies till date





We are well aware of that how our political and social situations are leading to. There has been an aura of opportunism among our political fraternities as well as that of common citizens of India and Bangladesh. This to a greater extent badly denigrates the entire system in both the above nations. Now among the present generation politicians we find that there has been gross deterioration of moral values in them.





So from that angle it is evident Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is still relevant among us and also will be ever reminisced forever. He was such a dynamic personality who had no enemies but rather had innumerable admirers and friends cutting across motherland and international frontiers. Last Great admirers of Netaji to have had been alive in this eternity was Late H.V.Kamath, who had its own credibility to the elite Indians and also around Sub Continent as a journalist and prolific writer.





Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's relationship with Rabindra Nath Tagore





Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had maintained close and cordial relations with Rabindra Nath Tagore. It is well known to all Tagore lovers of India and also around the globe that Rabindra Nath Tagore was deeply affectionate towards Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Rabindra Nath Tagore was dead against entry of political personalities inside the precincts of Shantiniketan excepting few. But Subhas Bose was very dear to his heart and mind.





In fact in one of his analytical discourse about Mahajati Sadan located in the extreme Northern cum Central hub of Kolkata Tagore dedicated this entirely upon Subhas Chandra Bose. That is why till date intellectual Bengalis of both India and Bangladesh as well as among other Indian citizens cum rest of the globe revere Netaji in its highest esteem. This clearly indicates that why Indian, South Asian citizens plus other parts of the globe till date adore Netaji so highly.





It would be unethical on the part of any writer who writes about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose not mentioning anything about books by this Great national figure of pre-independence phase.







Summing up the above discourse one point becomes crystal clear in our mind is that the noble legacies of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose should be taken into consideration by Indian and South Asian politicians to provide constructive and methodical governance for the welfare of citizens. It was an extreme misfortune for citizens of undivided India not to capitalize the hidden talents of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. But this meritocratic personality of undivided will be ever reminisced in our heart and mind.



The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata

