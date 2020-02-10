Shusmita, Tahsan's music video 'Smritir Fanush'



On this Valentine's Day, Shusmita Anis, Tahsan Khan coming with new music video 'Smritir Fanush'. Official launching of the music video was held on Saturday morning at the Surma Lounge of Hotel Sonargaon in city.







At the premiere, Shusmita Anis and Tahsan Khan, the talented duo launched the video on screen for the first time in presence of top journalists and media. The music video featuring rare kinds of breathtaking beauty is already a big hit on all the digital platforms earning accolades from the music lovers of all ages in country.





Artist Shusmita Anis voicing her feelings of the moment said, when I sang the song, I felt that the tune and melody would uplift the listeners to another imaginary world. While artiste Tahsan is expecting that 'Smritir Fanush' will surely reach out to the hearts of audience of all ages.







The congregation of the music lovers went further amazed as they came to know that all the striking scenic beauty featured in the video were actually shot at different locations of Bangladesh.







The video even showed the models performing in the backdrop of snowfall, a feature quite rare and unfamiliar to our land. Director of the music video Nahiyan Ahmed said, the making of the video was an elating experience for our team since we had to create something special for our viewers they had never seen in the past.





The model of the video heart-throb actress Tanjin Tisha said, 'Smritir Fanush', an exceptional project, is definitely going to win the heart of all my fans and viewers. Irfan Sajjad, her co-performer said, the storyline of the video is very sweet. I must say the song inflames the passion of love in one.







Cinematographer of the music video Sumon Sarker, musician Menon and co-lyricist Limon were also present at the ceremony hoping for the best. Fans and viewers, from no onwards, can enjoy 'Smritir Fanush' music video on Shusmita Anis's YouTube channel plus all the digital platforms., and by visiting her Facebook and Instagram page. 'Smritir Fanush' is a release under the label of New Music Paradigm Company.





