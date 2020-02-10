Safa in 8 serials for Valentine's Day

Safa Kabir



Popular face of the small screen of present time Safa Kabir has her hands full with multiple projects for the upcoming Valentine's Day. Safa acted in the highest number of plays on the occasion of coming Valentine's Day.





She will appear in eight tele-dramas on this special occasion. Safa's projects include Mahmudur Rahman Himi's 'The Last Valentine', Imraul Rafat's 'Half Truth', Sworaj Dev's 'Heartless', Nuhash Humayun's 'Sheshta Sobai Jane', Rubel Hasan's 'Take care', Mahmud Anan's 'The Last Rain', Khairul Papon's 'Show Maker' and Rink Majumdar's 'Gof'.







Among her Valentine's Day projects, Safa Kabir is acting opposite Apurba in 'Take Care', while she paired up with Afran Nisho and Shamol Mawla for 'Show Maker' and The Last Valentine' respectively. On the other hand, she will be seen opposite Tausif Mahbub in the rest of dramas, except 'Sheshta Sobai Jane' with another co-artiste.





Safa Kabir said about her involvement with Valentine's Day special tele-dramas, "I usually don't involve myself in many dramas. If I like the story and character, then I try to act properly. This time around, each and every story of all these dramas I acted for the Valentine's Day are beautiful. I hope the audience will like all tele-dramas."







Alongside acting in the Valentine's Day tele-dramas, Safa Kabir has also performed as a model in a new music video. Vicky Zahed has directed the music video. Moreover, Safa elated with the positive feedback she has been receiving for her performance in 'Makeup Girl', a tele-drama directed by Osman Miraj released on YouTube recently.











