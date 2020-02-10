BD not among countries under highest risk



Humboldt University and Robert Koch Institute of Germany have recently published a list of 30 countries which are at the highest risk following the outbreak of coronavirus. However, Bangladesh is none of these countries.





Until Sunday, 811 people have died of coronavirus in China. This virus spread from the Wuhan city of China. Thousands of Chinese people have been hospitalized after getting infected with coronavirus.







This virus has meanwhile entered some other countries. Thailand, Japan and South Korea are at the highest risk. So far 25 people have been infected with coronavirus in Thailand and Japan. 24 people have been affected in South Korea.





The other countries which are highly vulnerable to corona virus are Hong Kong (25), Taiwan (16), United States of America (12), Vietnam (10), Malaysia (12), Singapore (30), Cambodia (01), Australia (15).Indonesia (00), Macau (10), Philippines (03), Russia (02), Canada (07), India (03), Germany (13), United Arab Emirates (05) and Myanmar (00).

Leave Your Comments