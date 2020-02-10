JP, Workers Party bash Pak High Com



Jatiya Party (JP) and Workers Party have slammed the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in Dhaka.







In separate press notes issued on 6 February, these two parties have stated that Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India. Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said that the Indian government has made much progress with the process of building up peace in Jammu and Kashmir.







He called upon Pakistan High Commission to abstain from making false and adverse remarks about the Kashmir issue. Pakistan should negotiate with its neighbors over unresolved issues, GM Quader further said.



Bangladesh Workers Party has also slammed Pakistan High Commission for celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day in Dhaka. A press note signed by Workers Party leader Quamrul Ahsan states that Pakistan used the Kashmir issue in the past to misguide the people of Bangladesh.



Pakistan Army committed genocide in Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971, the press note recalls. Moreover, Workers Party's press note blamed Pakistan for hatching conspiracies to destabilize the region with false propagations over Kashmir.





