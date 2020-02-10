‘Robber’ killed in Cumilla ‘gunfight’





A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with police in an area near the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in Burichang upazila early Monday.





The deceased was identified as Mazharul Islam, son of late Moin Uddin, a resident of Mashikara village in Debidwar upazila. He was accused in several robbery cases.





Md Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge of Burichong Police station said that they had been tipped off about a robbery bid. A team of police led by him and DB Inspector Ikhtiar Uddin conducted the drive in Paschimosing area around 3am.





“The robbers opened fire as soon as we approached the area, triggering a skirmish,” the OC said. “Mazharul was caught in the line of fire and sustained gunshot wounds.”





Later, the injured was taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Haque said.





He said six policemen were also injured in the skirmish.





A foreign pistol and sharp weapons were recovered from the site.

