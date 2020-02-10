2 teenage girls ‘gang raped’ in city





Two teenage girls, who were reportedly gang raped, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





Pankaj, sub-inspector of Kadamtoli Police Station, said that a 13-year-old girl was admitted to One Stop Crisis Centre of DMCH around 11pm on Sunday.





His colleague Inspector Mahabub Alam admitted another 15-year-old girl to the DMCH.





Hospital sources said the teenagers were gang raped on Saturday night.





Police arrested three people over the incident but have not released any details.





At least 1,005 incidents of child rape were recorded in Bangladesh last year, a 76.01 percent increase compared to the year before, Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF) said in its yearly report ‘State of Child Rights in Bangladesh’.





On average, about 84 children became victims of rape in every month of 2019.

