China’s agriculture ministry said the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu has been found in a poultry farm in southwestern Sichuan province.





This is the first H5N6 avian flu detected from a poultry farm after four cases found in swans this year.





The ministry said on Sunday night 1,840 birds had died in the farm of 2,497. The rest have been culled. - Reuters

