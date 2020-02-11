Diner Sheshe





"We adopted Igor, our cat from the streets when my husband and I were living in Kazakhstan. The moment we saw him, we knew we had to get the little furball home. Over the next 7 months, we got so attached that when we moved back, we got him here! And in 2016 we adopted Kooka, our pet dog. The two took time to get used to each other, but eventually understood that they're siblings and had to get along.





Then, we had Sia, our third baby and their baby sister. Their bond is amazing! The three of them will often have their meals together -- the other day, Sia was feeding Kooka small pieces of bread which she accepted happily! And recently Sia learnt how to make the 'meow' sound from Igor.







So if she ever wants to call him, she'll just say 'meow' in the cutest voice ever! Play time means all three of them together in one room, with their own toys, unless Igor becomes Sia's toy! We celebrate their birthdays, go out for dates to pet cafes and even take vacations together! They're also really protective of their sister -- if anyone dares trouble her, you'll hear angry meows and barks from a mile away!





We're one big happy family -- still we've had friends, family, and even doctors repeatedly question us. They often ask, 'So, when are you going to give up your pets?'





And when we tell them we never want to, they stare at us in disbelief! To us, Igor and Kooka are not just pets -- they're family. If we've ever had a bad day, Kooka will somehow sense it. She'll come to us, stretch her body as much as she can and sleep on us. Ans Igor will gently place his hand on mine if I'm ever feeling low.





So, we have no intention of ever giving our children up -- they made us parents even before we had our human baby. Every family is different -- and ours just happens to have more four-legged beings than usual!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

