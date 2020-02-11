Juba League leader dies in Pirojpur crash



Pirojpur juba league executive editor Saiful Islam Jemi (31) has died in a violent road crash in Pirojpur town on Monday. The incident took place at Shankarpara Union under Pirojpur Sadar at noon. At that time, two other pedestrians also got injured on the spot. The deceased Saiful Islam Jemi is a resident of Shangkarpasha village of Shaknakarpasha Union, son of Tota Matabbor.







Pirojpur Juba League President Mostafizur Rahman Biplab confirmed that Jemi was the executive editor of Upazila Juba League. Shangkarpasha UP Chairman Tofazzal Hossain Swapan Mallik said, Jemi was standing beside the road with his motorbike. Suddenly a truck rammed him and Jemi died on the spot.







Rahim and Iliyas, two pedestrians also got injured. Pirojpur Sadar Hospital duty doctor Arif said, Jemi died on the spot and the other two people were sent to Khulna Medical College for better treatment. Pirojpur Sadar OC Nurul slam Badal said one has been arrested along with the truck and legal steps are being taken.





---AA Correspondent, Pirojpur

