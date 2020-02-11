Meeting held among FF, Awami League in Daudkandi

Daudkandi Upazila Parishad Chairman Major Md Ali (Rtd) leading a procession ahead of upcoming chairman election in Daudkandi of Cumilla on Monday. -AA



Local freedom fighters and Upazila Awami League organizations organized a rally and rally to get the incumbent Chairman Major Mohammad Ali(retd) for the second term as the chairman of the upcoming Daudkandi Upazila Parishad election. The rally and public meeting took place at Dudakandi on Saturday noon.







All the freedom fighters and members of the martyrs' family Former attended the rally led by freedom fighter commander of Daudkandi upazila Tolpalja Khorshed Alam, 8 am in the adjacent area of Daudkandi , one of the main centers of the upazila. Daudkandi Upazila Awami League President Ed Ahsan Habib Chowdhury Lil Mia presided the meeting. The convener of the Upazila Jubo League was the chief coordinator Anwar Hossain.





Attending a public meeting, Chittagong Division's Upazila Parishad Chairman (2017) Major Mohammad Ali (retd), Municipal Mayor Naim Yusuf Sen, Vice-Chairman Amanullah Esdu, Comilla North District National Workers League President. Rakib Uddin Rakib, Upazila Mahila Awami League President Jebunnesa Jebu.





---Liton Sarker, Daudkandi

