Army Chief passes busy day in Nepal

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed met Nepalese Assistant Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel and Nepalese Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa in Kathmandu on Sunday. -AA





Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed met Nepalese Assistant Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel and Nepalese Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa in Kathmandu on Sunday. During the meeting, the Army Chief discussed various issues on strengthening existing friendly relations and exchanging trainings, goodwill visits and mutual support between the armies of the two countries, said an ISPR release, reports UNB.





A smartly turn out contingent of Nepalese Army gave him a guard of honour at Nepal Army Headquarters when he reached Nepal on Friday on a five-day tour. He also paid tributes to the 'Veer Smart' martyrs placing a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Nepal. Besides, General Aziz also visited Western Division Headquarters of Nepalese Army on Saturday.The Army Chief will return home on February 11.



Leave Your Comments