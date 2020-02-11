JU teachers, students demands removal of VC

A section of teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brought out a procession on campus on Monday protesting and demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam. -AA



A section of Teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brought out a procession on the campus on Monday protesting and demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Farzana Islam under the banner of 'Jahangirnagar against corruption'.





The procession started from the Shaheed Minar premises and marked several important roads of the Campus. Protesters in the procession and rally demanded that the investigation of corruption allegations against the Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam should be completed fast as well as to remove her.





During the human chain, Mikha Piregu, president of JU Branch Student Union , said that corruption is a hindrance to nation building. It has to abrogate the rights of everyone. The government is outraged with Corruption and has declared zero tolerance against corruption but while talking about corruption of Jahangirnagar University's Development, the government expressed reluctance. The fight against this must continue until the corrupted VC is removed.





Mahathir Mohammad, President of JU Branch Students Front said that many scholars of the university have encouraged the attackers to attack Teachers and students relating to our non-violent movement for demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam on November 5. But the accused can not be brought Under Punishment. We just want to remove the Corrupted VC and to Punish the accused.







Teachers of several Departments and many students from different political, sociological, Cultural organization participated in the procession protesting and demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam.



Mentionable, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has allocated Tk. 1.4 million for further development of Jahangirnagar University. The protestors have been protesting for five-and-a-half months since allegations were made against the construction of six new halls, the tender trade and allocation of one crore money to the university branch of Bangladesh student league and another one to the central Bangladesh student league (BCL).





---JU Correspondent

