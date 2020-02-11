Bashundhara Group will be supplying quality products

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handing over an award to a salesman at 'Sales Conference-2020' at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Monday. Bashundhara Director Sabrina Sobhan was also present.



Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir said Bashundhara Group will supply quality products consistently through best raw materials and advanced technology. He said "the sales team of Bashudhara will have to present it before the customers".







Sayem Sobhan made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at 'Sales Conference-2020' at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Monday. The conference was organized by Bashundhara Group's cement sector which main theme was "Together Towards Winning".







Sayem Sobhan said, I believe Bashundhara cement sector's team is the most skilled and laborious. He also said a salesman can increase his skill through his honesty, labor and sincerity to work which will be helpful for his career and expansion of business.







On this occasion, Bashundhara Group Director Sabrina Sobhan was also present. Besides, Bashundhara Group Treasurer Moynal Hossain Chowdhury and Chief Financial Officer Md Tofayel Hossain with other high officials were also present.





Invited salesmen across the country were also awarded with certificates in the conference. Bashundhara Group's Cement Sector Chief Marketing Officer Khandakder Kingshuk Hossain, General Managers (Accounts and Finance) Nure Alam Siddiqui and Pijarul Alam Khan, General Manager (Sales) Mahmudul Hasan along with other senior officials, among others, were also present at the certificate giving ceremony.







Leave Your Comments